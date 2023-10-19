Changing flights and saving cash: How to beat inflation this holiday travel season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As inflation remains high, people are obviously rethinking holiday travel plans.

However, there are ways to plan your trip and save some cash!

One adjustment to make for holiday travel is to drive instead of flying and making cheaper accommodations.

A new survey from Bankrate found that most travelers are looking for ways to take a trip without breaking the bank.

Bankrate's Senior Industry Analyst Ted Rossman said you may find deals if you have flexible travel days, so maybe consider flying out earlier or staying later.

He added that you should also make your money work for you.

"Take stock of your rewards points and miles, whether it's cash back, credit card rewards airline miles, or hotel points, you may be sitting on more value than you realize," he explained.

Another concern for travelers is flight delays and cancellations, especially after a rough travel season last year.

"This should be the busiest holiday travel season in at least four years, and we might even top 2019," Rossman said. "There continues to be tremendous demand for travel and other experiences as we put the pandemic behind us."

One way to keep yourself protected from cancellations and delays is to book with a credit card that has strong travel insurance protections.

Those are just a few steps that you can take to make sure your holidays are as happy and stress-free as possible.