TSA checkpoint changes begin this week at Pittsburgh International Airport - what travelers should know

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning tomorrow, there will be changes you need to be aware of if you're flying out of Pittsburgh International Airport, especially if you're taking an early flight.

The TSA said that checkpoints at the Pittsburgh International Airport are the most crowded between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. especially as the airport has seen a surge in passengers this summer.

The number of passengers has exceeded the security checkpoint capacity and now, because of this, starting tomorrow between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. the alternate security checkpoint at the airport will be exclusively for travelers with TSA Pre-Check.

TSA said that if you're going to the main checkpoint and you have Pre-Check, the Pre-Check lane down there will not be open during those hours. You will have to go to the alternate checkpoint.

If you are using Clear, you will still have to go through the main checkpoint and the TSA believes that the move will make the screening process faster and bring down wait times, as well.

