Ceremonial groundbreaking held for new Davis Avenue Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh is continuing its work of reconnecting neighborhoods.

A symbolic groundbreaking was held on Thursday morning for the new Davis Avenue Bridge in Brighton Heights.

A rendering was shown of what the bridge will look like once complete and it will connect Brighton Heights to Riverview Park.

A rendering of what the bridge will look like once it is complete. City of Pittsburgh

It will be both a bike and pedestrian bridge.

"Right now, people that used to have to take about an hour to get into this park, right from this community," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "No longer [will they] have that problem, now, they'll be able to soon just walk across and enjoy it."

The old Davis Avenue Bridge was imploded back in 2009.

Originally built in 1898, the bridge lacked modern safety features and had decades of wear and tear.

The groundbreaking today for the new bridge has been a long time coming for those who live nearby.