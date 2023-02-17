CEO of Alloway in Ohio offers water testing to residents in East Palestine

CEO of Alloway in Ohio offers water testing to residents in East Palestine

CEO of Alloway in Ohio offers water testing to residents in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE (KDKA) - A neighbor has taken matters into his own hands in East Palestine.

A man walked door-to-door offering his company's water testing services.

His company does environmental testing and checks water for the volatile compounds allegedly present in those hazardous railcars.

They're offering a sampling package to interested residents, hoping to either get some kind of peace of mind or a second opinion.

That said, his answer wasn't combative when asked if he'd feel comfortable drinking the water right now.

"I think that the governor's advice is sound," said John Hoffman, CEO of Alloway. "Drink bottled water and so much of this data needs to be acquired so it's just hard to asses things and to be on the safe side. If I lived here, I would drink bottled water right now."

Hoffman said the samples will get tested at Alloway's lab in Marion, Ohio.