Central Catholic student accused of making false bomb threat against plane at El Paso airport

EL PASO, Texas (KDKA) - A Central Catholic High School student was detained on the way back from a mission trip after making a false bomb threat against an American Airlines plane at the El Paso International Airport last week, officials said.

According to CBS affiliate KDBC, agents said while the aircraft was in taxi, passengers got a message on their Apple device via AirDrop that said "I have a bomb and would like to share a photo."

Officials said the teenager confessed to the AirDrop, and the threat turned out to be non-credible after a bomb squad searched the aircraft, passengers and luggage, KDBC reported.

In a statement, Central Catholic confirmed the juvenile detained was a student. The school said it sponsors mission trips "to uphold the essence of giving back" and the student was on the way back from a trip to El Paso near the Texas-Mexico border when the message was sent "in jest."

KDBC reports the El Paso County attorney agreed to prosecute the teenager.

Central Catholic said it's still waiting for authorities to determine when the student will be released.