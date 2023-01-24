Central Catholic High School names Ryan Lehmeier as new head football coach

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Central Catholic High School has unveiled Ryan Lehmeier as the program's new head football coach, it was announced Tuesday via a press release.

Lehmeier previously served as Seneca Valley's offensive coordinator and quarterback's coach.

"Ryan Lehmeier is a dedicated coach and educator. I am convinced of all of the good that he will do for the young men confided to his care," said Principal Brother Mike Andrejko, who made the formal announcement to faculty and staff on Tuesday. "In addition to his time on the gridiron, we look forward to him joining our Lasallian educational system and expect great things as he becomes an addition to the Central Catholic Community!"

Lehmeier also spoke on the new opportunity.

"I am truly appreciative of the opportunity given to me by the Central Catholic Administration to lead the Viking football program," Lehmeier added. "I am in the process of assembling a staff, meeting with student-athletes, and their families, to begin laying the foundation moving forward. I plan on continuing the successful and storied traditions of Central Catholic Football and will work diligently to build a rapport with the entire Central Catholic community."