Watch CBS News
Local News

Cedar Point unveils new roller coaster, Top Thrill 2

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Cedar Point permanently closing Top Thrill Dragster, world's second-tallest roller coaster
Cedar Point permanently closing Top Thrill Dragster, world's second-tallest roller coaster 00:21

SANDUSKY, Ohio (KDKA) -- Cedar Point unveiled its new record-breaking roller coaster on Tuesday that will have not one, but two towers over 400 feet tall.

The Ohio amusement park said Top Thrill 2 will be the world's tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster. Cedar Point said it pioneered the strata coaster -- a roller coaster that eclipses a height of 400 feet -- in 2003, and Top Thrill 2 builds on that legacy with two 420-foot tall towers. 

The roller coaster will launch riders three times. The car will launch toward the first hill but won't make it over, speeding backward and up a 90-degree angle onto the new tower before rocketing forward again, up and over the hill at a top speed of 120 mph, dropping down a 270-degree spiral. 

Cedar Point shut down the Top Thrill Dragster after a small metal object flew off the coaster and struck a woman in the head in 2021. Top Thrill 2 reimagines the ride with a second tower. 

top-thrill-2.jpg
Artist concept rendering. Courtesy of Cedar Point.

"Top Thrill 2 will be the boldest and most advanced roller coaster Cedar Point has ever introduced. It's another one-of-a-kind that could only be built at Cedar Point," said Carrie Boldman, the park's vice president and general manager, in a press release. "Our stamp on the industry is in roller coaster innovation, and today, that's solidified as we redefine the strata coaster into a mega-thrill that our guests will come from far and wide to experience."

Top Thrill 2 is slated to make its debut next year. 

First published on August 1, 2023 / 12:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.