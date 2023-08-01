Cedar Point unveils new roller coaster, Top Thrill 2

SANDUSKY, Ohio (KDKA) -- Cedar Point unveiled its new record-breaking roller coaster on Tuesday that will have not one, but two towers over 400 feet tall.

The Ohio amusement park said Top Thrill 2 will be the world's tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster. Cedar Point said it pioneered the strata coaster -- a roller coaster that eclipses a height of 400 feet -- in 2003, and Top Thrill 2 builds on that legacy with two 420-foot tall towers.

Introducing Top Thrill 2, the world’s TALLEST and FASTEST triple-launch strata coaster - coming in 2024!



The roller coaster will launch riders three times. The car will launch toward the first hill but won't make it over, speeding backward and up a 90-degree angle onto the new tower before rocketing forward again, up and over the hill at a top speed of 120 mph, dropping down a 270-degree spiral.

Cedar Point shut down the Top Thrill Dragster after a small metal object flew off the coaster and struck a woman in the head in 2021. Top Thrill 2 reimagines the ride with a second tower.

Artist concept rendering. Courtesy of Cedar Point.

"Top Thrill 2 will be the boldest and most advanced roller coaster Cedar Point has ever introduced. It's another one-of-a-kind that could only be built at Cedar Point," said Carrie Boldman, the park's vice president and general manager, in a press release. "Our stamp on the industry is in roller coaster innovation, and today, that's solidified as we redefine the strata coaster into a mega-thrill that our guests will come from far and wide to experience."

Top Thrill 2 is slated to make its debut next year.