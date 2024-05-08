Cecil Township residents raise concerns about potential fracking plans

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Cecil Township are considering changing the rules that dictate where fracking wells can be built.

Right now, wells can be built no closer than 500 feet from homes. About 150 people packed into a hearing on the ordinance at the township building on Wednesday.

The community members pushed the township to require wells be built no closer than 2,500 feet from homes. They shared concerns about how fracking could impact their health.

Tom Casciola, chairperson of the Cecil Township Board of Supervisors, said it was not feasible for the distance to be 2,500 feet.

"We're looking to stay within the parameters of the law," Casciola said. "We can't do what our residents are asking or that would be 2,500 feet because that would basically ban it."

Instead, he's looking at increasing the setback to 1,500 feet. It would leave just over 1 percent of the township available for fracking.

They are also looking at changing ordinances that dictate the timing of when the wells can operate to alleviate noise concerns.

Casciola said he expects another public hearing will come before a final decision. That could come as early as July. He explained there are still changes they can make.