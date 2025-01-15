Ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas sends wave of hope through Pittsburgh's Jewish community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - News of the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas has sent waves of hope through the many in Pittsburgh who have hoped for war to come to an end.

It includes members of Pittsburgh's Jewish community, many of which have agonized over the war.

For college student Doron Loewenberg, the news brought him a sense of relief.

"Relief for the hostages that are trapped, relief for the innocent Gazans," Loewenberg said. "Hopefully the bombing will stop. Hopefully, all of this works out."

Jeff Finkelstein, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, said the deal left him feeling cautiously optimistic. History has shown him that deals like these can fall apart.

"We pray that this is the beginning of a time of peace," he said.

Peace is something that's critical for the many family and friends of Pittsburghers who are living in Israel, he indicated. He added that not everyone will celebrate all the hostages being released because in so many cases what is coming out of Israel will be the bodies of hostages.

Finkelstein has traveled to Israel and spoken to the family of hostage Alon Ohel.

"I promised his parents that when he is released, I am flying to Israel for the party with them, that would be the greatest thing ever," Finkelstein said.

Only then does that cautious optimism turn into joy.

Rabbi Daniel Fellman, of Pittsburgh's Temple Sinai synagogue, said he's now very hopeful and optimistic.

"The Israeli people deserve to live in security," Fellman said. "The Palestinian people deserve to live in security, and this deal makes that a whole lot more likely than it was yesterday."

Loewenberg said he's spent the past year frustrated when people make assumptions about his views based on him being Jewish.

"Even though I believe in Israel's right to exist, [and] I would call myself a Zionist. I don't agree with the policies of the Israeli government right now. I will happily and openly critique them," Loewenberg said.

Fellman said while Loewenberg may not be alone in their views, not all Jews who have them share them publicly. He believes the majority of American Jews disagree with the Netanyahu government.

"I hope that going forward, American Jews can begin to speak out and say Israel needs to return back to its vision of a Jewish state that gets along well with its neighbors, that trusts its neighbors that isn't led by one leader who's going off half-cocked in his own direction to save his own soul."