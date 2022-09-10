CDC warning parents, pediatricians about dangers of Enterovirus D68

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The CDC is asking pediatricians to look for a rare, but serious respiratory infection in children.

It's not the flu or covid-19. It's called Enterovirus D68, which can lead to a condition that causes paralysis.

It's tricky to diagnose because its symptoms mirror the common cold, with afflictions like runny nose, cough, and fever.

Parents should contact their child's doctor if they are having difficulty breathing or if their symptoms keep worsening.