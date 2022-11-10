CDC warning of listeria outbreak linked to deli meat and cheeses

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The CDC is warning the public of a listeria outbreak now in six states that are linked to deli meat and cheeses.

Some of the cases have turned deadly.

So far, no cases have been reported in Pennsylvania but Maryland is involved and one person has died while another woman lost her baby from this outbreak.

According to the CDC, a total of 16 people have been infected and 13 of those have been hospitalized.

It includes New York, Maryland, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey.

Investigators have said that people bought sliced deli meat or cheese from a market in New York, which sells to other markets.

However, the CDC said that's not the only store with the illness.

Now, this is all very general, but it's the advice of the CDC, if you have purchased deli cheese or meat, the agency recommends a careful cleaning of your refrigerator and any containers or surfaces the meat or cheese may have touched with hot, soapy water.

The first case was reported on April 17, 2021, with the most recent coming on September 29, 2022.

Keep in mind, you can recover from listeria sickness.