CDC provides updates on COVID-19 boosters and flu season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As colder weather approaches, one in five U.S. adults say they don't plan to get the updated COVID-19 booster shot.

According to the CDC, about half of adults have either received their booster or plan to get it.

Overall, the CDC reports that about 23 million people ages five and older have gotten the updated booster.

Nearly a quarter of adults under 50 have said they probably or definitely will not get the booster at all.

Meanwhile, they said that flu season has ramped up earlier than usual across the country and hospitalizations have as well.

It's been more than a decade since flu hospitalizations have been this high at this point in the season.

The CDC estimates there have been at least 880,000 illnesses, nearly 7,000 hospitalizations, and 360 deaths from the flu in the season so far.

The first pediatric death in the country was reported this week.

CDC data shows flu activity is highest in the south.