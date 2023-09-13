CDC, FDA recommend new COVID-19 booster as fall and winter approach

COVID-19 updated boosters to soon become available

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - This morning, a new shot at hope to slow the spread of COVID-19 cases which are again on the rise from coast to coast.

New guidance from top doctors says there has been a rise in hospitalizations recently, though the numbers are still way below what they were during the height of the pandemic.

This is why the CDC is recommending a COVID-19 booster heading into the fall virus season.

Now, the new recommendation from the CDC comes after the FDA approved and authorized the new shots from Moderna and Pfizer on Monday.

The CDC said the shots could be available as soon as today in some places and it's for all Americans as young as 6 months old.

CDC Director, Dr. Mandy Chohen said that the new shots are similar to previously approved formulas but with an update to target the new XBB variants, which was a strain derived from the Omicron variant that was dominant last winter.

"We are in our strongest position yet to fight COVID-19 as well as flu and RSV this winter season," said Dr. Cohen.

President Joe Biden echoed the CDC's recommendation in a statement on Tuesday as fall and winter approaches.

Of course, officials recommend checking with your doctor or medical provider to make sure that COVID, flu, and RSV shots are right for you.

A common question that is asked is, are COVID boosters still free?

For Americans with insurance, COVID-19 vaccines will remain free through in-network providers, and the billing is similar to that of an annual flu shot.