Watch CBS News
Local News

CCAC reportedly raising tuition by 3.3% for next school year

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CCAC increasing tuition in 2023-24
CCAC increasing tuition in 2023-24 00:36

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Full-time students attending Community College of Allegheny County will soon see an increase in their tuition. 

According to a report from the Trib, tuition is going up 3.3-percent for the 2023-24 school year. 

Tuition for Allegheny County residents will go from $1,830 to $1,890 per semester. 

Students from other Pennsylvania counties will pay about $120 more per semester. 

The CCAC board also authorized a three-year contract extension for President Quintin Bullock through June 30, 2028. 

Bullock had been working on a five-year contract that began in 2020. 

First published on June 4, 2023 / 9:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.