CCAC reportedly raising tuition by 3.3% for next school year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Full-time students attending Community College of Allegheny County will soon see an increase in their tuition.

According to a report from the Trib, tuition is going up 3.3-percent for the 2023-24 school year.

Tuition for Allegheny County residents will go from $1,830 to $1,890 per semester.

Students from other Pennsylvania counties will pay about $120 more per semester.

The CCAC board also authorized a three-year contract extension for President Quintin Bullock through June 30, 2028.

Bullock had been working on a five-year contract that began in 2020.