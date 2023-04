Fire breaks out at sewage plant

FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) - Fayette County firefighters were called to a smelly fire scene on Saturday night.

They were called to a sewage plant on McCllelandtown Road.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, nor if anyone was hurt as a result.

