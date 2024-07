Fire breaks out in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- The cause of a fire that broke out in Clairton is under investigation.

The fire broke out along Miller Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Crews spent several hours at the scene, battling the heavy flames and smoke.

Ed Thompson

