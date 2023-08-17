70 animals rescued from feces- and urine-covered Jeannette home

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation involving a horrific case of animal abuse is underway in Westmoreland County.

Seventy animals were rescued from a home in Jeanette this week, and some rescuers involved said this is one of the worst cases they've ever seen.

Twenty-three cats, 46 dogs and a ferret were rescued. Ninth Life Rescue Center said not all the animals survived.

"Everyone was fully covered in their own urine and feces, matted hair, urine burns, that kind of stuff. The same with the cats. Many of the cats have upper respiratory infections," said Christine Menchio, a board member with Ninth Life Rescue Center.

Menchio said feces and urine covered every surface in the house. She said the animals had little food or water.

The animals are now being cared for by Ninth Life Rescue Center and All But Furgotten in Westmoreland County. Some of them were seen by All Pets Hospital in Greensburg on Thursday.

"Everybody will get a vet check. Everybody will get to a healthy place to be spayed and or neutered. Everybody will be up to date on vaccinations," Menchio said.

Menchio is asking the public to reach out if they find themselves in a similar situation.

"We just want to help. So, if people could just reach out before it gets to that point, maybe we can spare some suffering because these animals have great personalities, like each one of them has a tiny little soul," Menchio said.

Penn Township police and the Westmoreland Humane Society is now investigating. The Penn Township police chief told KDKA-TV that he believes charges are forthcoming.