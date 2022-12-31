Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh to hold special mass in memory of former Pope Benedict XVI
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Vaitican confirmed this morning that former Pope Benedict died on Saturday at 9:34 local time.
In recent days, the former pope was in poor health and Pope Francis said he was "very sick."
Benedict made the decision to resign from the papacy, becoming the first pope to do so in nearly 600 years.
He was 95 years old.
The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, through a statement from Bishop David Zubik, announced they will hold a mass for Pope Benedict at Saint Paul Cathedral on Thursday at 7 p.m.
You can read Bishop Zubik's full statement below.
Pope Benedict taught us much during his papacy, but the most enduring lessons may be of humility and fraternity. His historic decision to resign when he could no longer fulfill his duties to the best of his ability demonstrates his love for our Lord and our Church. The way that he has lived quietly, in a brotherly friendship with his successor, Pope Francis, is a model for all Catholics to follow as we continue to journey together in service to Jesus and His Church.
Pope Benedict XVI leaves a deep and indelible mark on our lives. Long before he became our Holy Father, he served as a periti of the second Vatican Council, an advisor to the bishops gathered for the council. During that time, he earned the admiration of many for both his theological clarity and his humility.
On a personal note, through a coincidence that had taken me to Rome, I was in St. Peter's Square in 2005 when the white smoke rose, and he was announced to the world as Pope Benedict XVI. Two years later he gave me the greatest honor and responsibility of my life, when he appointed me bishop of my hometown diocese.
During these days when we remember his leadership, I encourage all the faithful of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, to pray for Pope Benedict, both privately and publicly, for his eternal rest, and especially as we gather together at all of the Masses in our parish churches this week.
In a particular way I invite you join me as we celebrate a Mass for Pope Benedict in Saint Paul Cathedral on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 7pm. I encourage as many people as possible to join us. It will be on that day that Pope Benedict will be laid to final rest at Saint Peter's Basilica in Rome.
for more features.