Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh to hold special mass in memory of former Pope Benedict XVI

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Vaitican confirmed this morning that former Pope Benedict died on Saturday at 9:34 local time.

In recent days, the former pope was in poor health and Pope Francis said he was "very sick."

Benedict made the decision to resign from the papacy, becoming the first pope to do so in nearly 600 years.

He was 95 years old.

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, through a statement from Bishop David Zubik, announced they will hold a mass for Pope Benedict at Saint Paul Cathedral on Thursday at 7 p.m.

You can read Bishop Zubik's full statement below.