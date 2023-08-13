Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh to celebrate 180th anniversary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is set to celebrate a major milestone - the diocese's 180th anniversary.

Bishop David Zubik will honor current clergy at the Manifesting the Kingdom Awards.

That will take place at Saint Paul Cathedral in Oakland.

He also released a new letter about the diocese's past, present, and future, saying it must be "the church forward."

As part of that goal, he wrote the diocese will soon announce new efforts to improve the outreach to those who may not have felt welcome in the past.