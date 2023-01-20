Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh recognized for donations to help Ukraine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Catholic parishioners are being commended for their work in donating more than half-a-million dollars to the church in Ukraine.

The Pittsburgh Diocese began collecting donations last year.

They are now being recognized by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops for being among the top contributors to Ukraine.

"We are one of six dioceses in the United States who were above a half million dollars," said Diocese of Pittsburgh CFO Robert Constantino. "We're competing with archdioceses like Denver and Philadelphia -- these bigger dioceses and the Pittsburgh diocese really came through and it's amazing."

The money is being used to help churches supply food and clothing to citizens in Ukraine and convert churches into distribution centers.