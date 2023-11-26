Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces new, merged parish

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bishop David Zubik announced Saturday that two parishes will merge on Jan. 1, 2024, to create one new parish.

The new parish will be called Saint Pio of Pietrelcina Parish, which brings together the parishes of Saint Maria Goretti and Our Lady of the Angels.

This merger was requested by the priest-administrator of the grouping after extensive consultation with parishioners, per a press release from the diocese.

"Your priests and deacons have worked diligently in service to you and God throughout this process, and I am deeply grateful for their care and leadership. I am equally grateful to each of you for your collaborative efforts. In and through your work together, you have positioned your new parish to be a beacon of evangelization and mission in Pittsburgh. I pray that the newly formed Saint Pio of Pietrelcina Parish will continue to give witness to the Good News of Jesus and grow in blessings and strength through the power of the Holy Spirit," Bishop Zubik said to parishioners.

The merger will bring the number of parishes in the Diocese of Pittsburgh from 61 to 60.