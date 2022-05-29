Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh consolidating more parishes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is continuing its parish consolidation.

Three new parishes will be created from ten pre-existing parishes.

Divine Grace consolidates St. Ferdinand, St. Gregory, and Holy Redeemer.

Regina Coeli will take over Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, St. John Neumann, and Sacred Heart of Emsworth.

Finally, St. Luke the Evangelist will consolidate Good Samaritan, St. John the Baptist, St. John and Paul, and Our Lady of Peace.

The diocese says it is prioritizing mission over maintenance. There is no word yet on what buildings may be closed.

The new parishes go into effect on July 1, 2022.