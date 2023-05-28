Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces two parishes to merge on July 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Saturday, May 27, Bishop David Zubik announced that two parishes will merge beginning on July and it will create one new parish.

It will be known as Saint Mark the Evangelist Parish and will bring together two parishes that serve Butler County; Saint Kilian and Holy Sepulcher.

"Your priests and deacons have worked diligently in service to you and to God throughout this process, and I am deeply grateful for their care and leadership," Bishop Zubik said in a letter. "I am equally grateful to each of you for your collaborative efforts. In and through your work together you have positioned your new parish to be a beacon of evangelization and mission in Butler County."

The newly-formed parish will be comprised of Adams Township, Cranberry Township, and Glade Mills. It will be served by Fathers Charles Bober, David Schmidt, Dennis Buranosky, Robert Guay, and Decons Ralph Bachner and Douglas Nelson.

The merger was requested by the pastor, Father Bober, after consulting with the parishioners.