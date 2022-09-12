1 shot in Mt. Oliver
MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) - One person was shot in Mt. Oliver Monday afternoon.
The male was found shot in the chest on Cathedral Avenue, dispatchers confirmed. Police and medics are on scene after the call came in around 1:50 p.m.
There was no word on the victim's condition or any possible arrests.
KDKA has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.