Watch CBS News
Local News

1 shot in Mt. Oliver

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/12)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/12) 03:40

MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) - One person was shot in Mt. Oliver Monday afternoon.

The male was found shot in the chest on Cathedral Avenue, dispatchers confirmed. Police and medics are on scene after the call came in around 1:50 p.m. 

There was no word on the victim's condition or any possible arrests.

kdka-mt-oliver-cathedral-avenue-shooting.png
A person was found shot in the chest on Cathedral Avenue in Mt. Oliver on Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo: KDKA's Bryant Reed)

KDKA has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.   

First published on September 12, 2022 / 2:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.