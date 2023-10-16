Cat shot, killed by BB gun in Pennsylvania

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh reports alarming rise in number of pets left outside shelter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A domestic cat in Central Pennsylvania has died after being shot with a BB gun.

According to the Camp Hill Police Department, an investigation is now underway into the animal cruelty case. Camp Hill police said the cat was killed on North 24th Street in Cumberland County sometime between Oct. 11-12.

Camp Hill police said an unknown suspect killed the domestic cat, which died from its injuries after being shot. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests.

Anyone with information can contact the Camp Hill Police Department at 717-737-1570 or submit an online tip here.

In 2017, a new anti-animal cruelty law was signed into law in Pennsylvania. Libre's Law strengthens the protection of animals and increases penalties for those convicted of animal abuse in the state. Under Libre's Law, aggravated animal cruelty — which includes causing the death of an animal — can be charged as a felony.

Libre's Law was inspired by a Boston Terrier puppy found badly neglected and abused in Central Pennsylvania, according to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania.