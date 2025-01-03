Lottery ticket bought in Allegheny County hits $650K jackpot

MIDDLETOWN, PA (KDKA) – Someone is starting off 2025 a little richer after hitting the jackpot on a lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning CASH 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold on Jan. 2, winning $650,000. The ticket was sold at the Coen on West Run Road in Homestead, which will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers were 3-15-24-33-36, those winning numbers led to a cash prize of $650,000.

How Cash 5 with Quick Cash works

For the draw, players will select 5 numbers from 1 to 43. Players can select their own numbers using a Cash 5 with Quick Cash pay slip or automatically choose them with computer selected quick picks.

To win the Cash 5 jackpot all five numbers drawn must match, but players can also win prizes for matching two, three, or four winning numbers. Every $2 play includes the main Cash 5 game Evening Drawing Numbers and One Quick Cash game.

When any of your numbers match any of the winning numbers in the same Quick Cash game, you can win the prize shown for that game. Each Quick Cash game offers a chance to win $2 or $6. The chances of winning a Quick Cash game are separate from the chances of winning the main Cash 5 game.

Once the prize is claimed and tickets are validated, the winner will be announced.