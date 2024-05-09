Sen. Bob Casey goes after Dave McCormick on Connecticut residency

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The race between Sen. Bob Casey and his Republican challenger, former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick, is expected to be one of the most hotly contested elections in the nation.

Casey's name is synonymous with Pennsylvania, especially Scranton. But it didn't take Casey long to label McCormick a Connecticut Yankee for living outside the state for many years.

"He hasn't told the truth about where he lives," Casey said. "He lives in Connecticut. He hasn't been truthful about that. So, you have an out-of-state candidate who's being supported by out-of-state billionaires."

KDKA-TV's Jon Delano: "Where do you live?"

McCormick: "I live in Pennsylvania. I live in Pittsburgh."

Just before his run for U.S. Senate in 2022, McCormick, who is divorced and remarried, sold his home in Connecticut, bought a home in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill and rented another home in Connecticut.

"My youngest daughter lives with her mother in Connecticut, so I periodically go back to Connecticut to see my daughter. Being a good dad is even more important than being a good senator," McCormick said.

McCormick grew up in Bloomsburg, where his father was president of Bloomsburg University. But he also lived outside the state, working first for the Bush administration and then as president and CEO of Bridgewater Associates, a Connecticut-based multi-billion dollar hedge fund, from 2009 to 2022.

McCormick sees the Connecticut residency issue as a distraction from Casey's record.

"When you have the results that Bob Casey has with inflation, border, crime, the war on oil and gas, the world falling apart, what do you do? Well, you try to make it about something that is unrelated in your opponent," McCormick said.

But Casey says McCormick's long out-of-state residency, coupled with his work for a hedge fund associated with multi-millionaires, demonstrates who he will represent in the Senate.

"He hadn't voted in Pennsylvania in about 16 years. So, I think that's going to be an issue. But I think, ultimately, it's going to be about whose side you are on," Casey said.

Casey sees himself as representing hard-working middle-class Pennsylvanians, while McCormick argues that Casey has failed to deliver any results.