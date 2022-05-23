Case moves forward against West Allegheny student accused of having AR-15 in his vehicle

OAKDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — A West Allegheny High School student accused of bringing an AR-15 onto school property appeared in court on Monday.

Ja'shon Spencer, 18, didn't share any comments as an officer walked him into court Monday morning. North Fayette police said earlier this month, they found a loaded AR-15 inside the vehicle Spencer parked at West Allegheny High School.

Spencer's case is moving forward, as his preliminary hearing was waived. The teen's attorney, Blaine Jones, told KDKA that they decided it was best to send Spencer's charges to the Court of Common Pleas.

"This is obviously a very serious case, particularly in this climate," Jones said. "There's a climate out there where guns and schools don't mix. This rings a lot of alarm bells to a lot of people, and it's our goal to find a resolution that is good for Ja'shon and good for the community," Jones said.

According to the criminal complaint, a school resource officer first questioned Spencer because he smelled of marijuana. The complaint details that police found a small amount of marijuana and a loaded rifle in the vehicle. The complaint said that Spencer's mother owns the car.

In a letter sent to parents two weeks ago, the school district said, "the firearm never left the student's vehicle, and investigating officers do not believe there was intent to use it at West Allegheny."

Jones could not tell KDKA-TV Spencer's reason for allegedly having a gun in his car at school.

Spencer's mother was in court Monday and had no comment.

"She's struggling, her son is in jail, she's a great lady and I've known her for quite some time. She just wants what's best for his son. She's happy no one was hurt, but she misses her son," Jones said.

Spencer is charged with possession of a weapon on school property, firearms not to be carried without a license, corruption of minors and intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.

His next court appearance will be his formal arraignment on July 11.

"We are trying to work on an amicable resolution, one that probably does not entail any type of trial because we want to work this case out," Jones said.

Spencer remains in the county jail and his bail was set at $5,000.