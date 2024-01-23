Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart taking indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart will take an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to personal reasons, general manager Danny Briere announced on Tuesday.

"Carter Hart has requested and been granted an indefinite leave of absence citing personal reasons. The club will have no further comment at this time," Briere wrote in a statement.

Per Philadelphia Flyers General Manager, Daniel Briere:



"Carter Hart has requested and been granted an indefinite leave of absence citing personal reasons. The club will have no further comment at this time." pic.twitter.com/jC1GyxcKWR — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 23, 2024

A message sent to Hart's agent seeking comment or further clarification of the situation was not immediately returned, the Associated Press reported.

Hart has played in 26 games for the Flyers so far this season, including making 25 starts. He's 12-9-3 in his sixth NHL season, the final one of his three-year contract worth $11.9 million.

Hart, 25, is coming off one of his worst starts of an otherwise strong season Saturday when he allowed five goals on 15 shots in a loss to Colorado before being pulled.

A native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, outside Edmonton, Hart is set to be a restricted free agent next summer.

The Flyers, who have been one of the league's most pleasant surprises this season and hold a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night in one of their final games before the All-Star break.

Hart is the latest NHL player to take a leave from his team. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames announced forward Dillon Dube was stepping away indefinitely to attend to his mental health and was under the care of professionals.

In a corresponding move, the Flyers recalled goaltender Cal Petersen from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Owen Tippett placed on IR

After the Hart news, the Flyers also announced they placed right winger Owen Tippet on injured reserve after he left Saturday's loss against the Colorado Avalanche with a lower-body injury.

Transaction: We have placed forward Owen Tippett on Injured Reserve and have recalled goaltender Cal Petersen from the @LVPhantoms (AHL). pic.twitter.com/vbyP1eLnbM — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 23, 2024

Tippet has 30 points and 18 goals in 46 games for the Flyers this season, which rank second and tied for third on the team.