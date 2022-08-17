Cars on street in Squirrel Hill hit by burglars
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People in Squirrel Hill are checking their cars after a rash of thefts.
At least three people said their cars were rifled through overnight. The thefts happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Rosemoor Street and Landview Road.
Some of the items stolen included credit cards and sunglasses. One man said his card was used at McDonald's for $6.18.
