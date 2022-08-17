Watch CBS News
Local News

Cars on street in Squirrel Hill hit by burglars

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Rash of car break-ins on street in Squirrel Hill
Cars on street in Squirrel Hill hit by burglars 00:47

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People in Squirrel Hill are checking their cars after a rash of thefts.

At least three people said their cars were rifled through overnight. The thefts happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Rosemoor Street and Landview Road. 

Some of the items stolen included credit cards and sunglasses. One man said his card was used at McDonald's for $6.18.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 11:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.