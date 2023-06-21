Kids launch snowballs into Ohio River to celebrate start of summer

Kids launch snowballs into the Ohio River to celebrate first day of summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Snowballs were flying down by the Ohio River Wednesday morning.

Kids were celebrating the start of summer with a cool reminder of winter.

The annual Snowball Day at the Carnegie Science Center is a summer tradition. The event first started back in 2006 to celebrate the summer solstice.

Kids could toss the balls with slingshots, a scoop or with their own hands.

Kids celebrated the start of summer by throwing snowballs into the river at the Carnegie Science Center. (Photo: KDKA)

Snowballs could be created at the site, but the center always challenges everyone to try and save one from the past winter.

"This is an annual tradition for a lot of families, so we see a lot of kids coming back year after year with their snowballs ready to launch it," said Brad Peroney, the Carnegie Science Center's director of community and public programs.

Anyone who brings a snowball gets half-off admission to the center. The event lasts until 3 p.m.