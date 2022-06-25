Carnegie Science Center appoints new manager

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Daniel Horenstein, an experienced former professor and astronomy expert, has been tapped to manage the Buhl Planetarium & Observatory affiliated with the Carnegie Science Center.

Carnegie Science Center is pleased to announce the appointment of former professor and astronomy expert, Daniel Horenstein as Manager of Buhl Planetarium & Observatory. pic.twitter.com/qcDxH3UvT4 — Carnegie Science Center (@CarnegieSciCtr) June 25, 2022

Horenstein carries a Bachelor of Arts in Astronomy from Columbia University and a Master of Science in Physics with an Astronomy Concentration from Georgia State University.

His research interests include the formation of planetary systems; the application of machine learning to astronomy; and most importantly, the practice of science education, according to a Carnegie Science Center press release.

While at Santa Ana College, Horenstein went from Assistant Professor of Astronomy and Director of the Tessmann Planetarium to assume the position of Physics and Astronomy Co-Chair. He earned tenure at the end of his fourth year and was named Associate Professor of Astronomy, according to the release.

"Science is not a secret society," Horenstein said. "Sharing the excitement of the Universe through immersive learning experiences is critical for inspiring the scientists and engineers of tomorrow. The renovated Buhl Planetarium provides an exceptional opportunity to continue Carnegie Science Center's legacy of making astronomy approachable and can play a key role in supporting career pipelines for our space and high-tech industry partners in Pittsburgh," Horenstein added.