Pittsburgh college student accused of watching woman use bathroom

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Carnegie Mellon University student is accused of watching a woman in a bathroom in a building on campus.

According to the criminal complaint, Allada Rahul is charged with invasion of privacy in connection with the incident.

The criminal complaint states Carnegie Mellon police were called to the Hall of Arts on Feb. 22 for a report of a man peeking through a bathroom stall in the women's bathroom. When police arrived, they interviewed the victim, who said when she went into the bathroom she saw a man outside the stall watching her through the gap in the door and the stall wall.

According to the complaint, the victim said she yelled at the man and he ran. Police, according to the documents, used video surveillance to locate the suspect, later identified as Rahul.

When interviewed by law enforcement, Rahul originally denied going into the women's bathroom, though he later admitted to police that he "did it in the Hall of Arts."