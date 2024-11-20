Carnegie Mellon University offering free tuition to eligible students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new program at Carnegie Mellon University will give free tuition to some students while others will be able to get an education without federal loans.

The university on Wednesday announced the launch of the CMU Pathway Program, which will be open to new and returning students at the start of the next academic year.

In a statement, university president Farnam Jahanian called the program "a powerful investment in our students."

"We believe that family finances should never prevent the brightest students from chasing their dreams and pursuing a world-class education at Carnegie Mellon University. And now, thanks to the CMU Pathway Program, we are one extraordinary step closer to achieving this goal," Jahanian said.

Who qualifies for the program?

Students whose families earn less than $75,000 a year will be able to attend the university tuition free. Students with families earning less than $100,000 annually will be able to attend without borrowing any federal student loans, which means all of their demonstrated need will be met with financial aid that doesn't include loans.

Students must also be enrolled at the Pittsburgh campus and be either a U.S. citizen or permanent resident of the U.S.

How much does tuition cost at Carnegie Mellon?

According to the university's website, undergraduate tuition is over $64,000. On top of housing and food, students living on campus will pay about $84,000.

The university said it has bolstered the institutional investment in undergraduate financial aid by over 86% in the last 10 years.

Carnegie Mellon is a prestigious private research university nestled in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood. It boasts several notable alumni, especially in its College of Fine Arts, where performers like Leslie Odom Jr., Billie Porter and Zachary Quinto have graduated.