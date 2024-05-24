Carnegie Mellon University graduate student accused of putting phone camera beneath restroom stall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Carnegie Mellon University graduate student is facing charges after police said he put his phone camera beneath a restroom stall.

According to court paperwork filed Thursday, the victim, a CMU student, told police on April 4 that they were using the restroom in Hamerschlag Hall when they noticed an iPhone on the floor of the next-door stall with the camera angled their direction.

Police said the victim also saw a red water bottle in the stall next to them, and police watched as a man, later identified as Gabriel Goins, came out of the restroom with a red water bottle.

After Goins left, police said he spent about 45 minutes walking around Hamerschlag Hall and going into other bathrooms. He was seen pacing back and forth in hallways and elevator lobbies while on his cellphone, police said.

Goins' laptops, iPad and iPhone were seized, and after a search warrant, police said they learned Goins' camera was turned on around the time he was in the restroom.

Officers later found Goins and took him in for an interview. He told police he was on his phone but denied having it beneath the divider, saying he dropped it and immediately picked it back up.

In the criminal complaint, police noted that Goins was involved in a similar incident in January in another CMU restroom.

In the April incident, he's been charged with invasion of privacy.