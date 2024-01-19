Carnegie Mellon University hit by cyberattack possibly impacting more than 7,000 people

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Carnegie Mellon University said on Friday that it was hit by a cyberattack over the summer.

In a statement to KDKA-TV, a spokesperson said CMU had a data breach of its computer system on Aug. 25, 2023. More than 7,300 people may have had their personal information compromised.

Carnegie Mellon said a third party accessed files that included personal information. The people possibly impacted are current or former students, employees, applicants and contractors.

The CMU spokesperson said those impacted have been notified and credit monitoring services through Experian are being offered to them.

"There is no evidence of fraud or inappropriate use of the information from those files," the CMU statement said on Friday.

The full statement from Carnegie Mellon University can be found below.

Carnegie Mellon University statement

"On August 25, 2023, the Information Security Office at Carnegie Mellon University detected suspicious activity on a university computer system. A third party briefly accessed files which included some personal information of current or former students, employees, applicants or contractors. Our information security office secured the system within hours of detection and quickly engaged law enforcement. The university recently concluded its full investigation of the breach and sent notification to anyone whose information may have been compromised. There is no evidence of fraud or inappropriate use of the information from those files. Out of an abundance of caution, CMU is offering credit monitoring and other services through Experian for anyone who may be impacted.

"A total of 7,343 people received notifications."