Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh holds annual Summer Reading Extravaganza
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh held its annual Summer Reading Extravaganza on Sunday.
Attendees were able to enjoy a variety of programs and activities.
Those activities were all using this year's theme of 'Find Your Voice.'
Activities included music, crafts, games, storytelling, and a contest to guess the total number of books that Pittsburghers read this summer.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.