Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh holds annual Summer Reading Extravaganza

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh held its annual Summer Reading Extravaganza on Sunday.

Attendees were able to enjoy a variety of programs and activities.

Those activities were all using this year's theme of 'Find Your Voice.'

Activities included music, crafts, games, storytelling, and a contest to guess the total number of books that Pittsburghers read this summer. 

