Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh to expand hours

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh is expanding its service, adding nearly 100 more hours a week across its branches.

The library says the increase of 93 hours is one of the largest in its history. Starting Sunday, March 10, evening hours will be extended, with most branches staying open until 8 p.m. at least three nights a week.

The library is expanding hours in response to thousands of community members who weighed in during a year-long strategic planning process. The library says its strategic plan for the next four years focuses on "community connections, responsive services, regional cooperation and organizational excellence."

Thanks to increased annual funding from the Regional Asset District, the library says it can now give people even greater access to its resources.

"During our Strategic Planning process, people told us they love their library, but want more of it," library president and director Andrew Medlar said in a press release. "We heard the need and desire for the Library to be responsive with additional hours, especially being open in the evenings."

Medlar also noted the need for more programming that represents the entire community and said the library wants to work to support other mission-aligned community organizations.

Throughout March, library locations will celebrate their extended hours with prize raffles, family activities and refreshments at open houses.