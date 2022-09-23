Carnegie International opens this weekend at Carnegie Museum of Art

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 58th Carnegie International opens at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Oakland on Sept. 24 and runs through April.

It's the longest-running recurring art exhibition in the country, founded by Andrew Carnegie in 1896.

The exhibit features artists from more than 40 territories around the globe, with a focus on geopolitical and social issues. You'll see all kinds of media, including paintings, sculptures and videos.

Dana Bishop-Root, director of Education and Public Programs, says, "If you would like to just get an overview of what I call the 'constellation' of the exhibition, kind of a look from the sky of the exhibit, I highly recommend you get a docent-led tour. The tours are conversation based, with incredible docents, every day except Tuesday, when we're closed."

In addition to the works in the museum, you can find more works of art around the city, including art on billboards on Route 28 and a mural in the Hill District by a Pittsburgh artist.

There are all kinds of special programs related to the Carnegie International for everyone. You can find those here.