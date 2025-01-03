Carnegie grocery store shut down after inspector finds dead roaches numbering "too many to count"

CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) — A grocery store in Carnegie was ordered to shut down after an inspector reported finding dead roaches that numbered "too many to count."

The Allegheny County Health Department ordered Rahma Grocery on East Main Street to close after an inspection on Thursday.

The report lists two high-risk violations, which the health department says are categorized as hazards that may lead directly to food-borne illness or injury.

According to the inspection report, there's an "active German roach infestation" in the meat processing area and ware washing room.

"Too many to count Dead German roaches in retail, basement, meat processing area and ware washing area," the report says. The inspector also reportedly found dead roaches in the retail space and basement.

For the other high-risk violation, the health department said a meat saw was "visibly soiled" with multiple different meats.

The report also says that on Dec. 30, the facility was ordered to stop food processing operations because they didn't have hot water, but operators were processing during the inspection.

A food facility is given a red placard and ordered to close when the conditions inside pose a serious health risk, the Allegheny County Health Department explains.

When the grocery store is allowed to reopen, the health department's website will be updated.

The Allegheny County Health Department's Food Safety Program inspects places that make, distribute or sell food. It also inspects complaints, receiving about 2,000 each year. Complaints can be submitted on the health department's website.