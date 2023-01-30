Police: Victim carjacked at gunpoint on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are looking for suspects after a reported carjacking on the North Side on Monday.

Police were called to Beaver Avenue around 12:30 a.m. for a carjacking. The victim told police he was lured to the area of Mannheim Street through a social media post.

When he got there, he told police four people threatened him at gunpoint and took his vehicle. One of the suspects hit him in the head before leaving, police said.

The car was later found in South Park Township and was towed back for processing.

Medics went to the scene, but police said the victim declined to go to the hospital.

Police's auto squad is investigating.