Police investigating armed carjacking at East Liberty Target

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a carjacking at the Target store in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood.

Police were called Thursday to the 6200 block of Penn Avenue around 7 p.m. for a report of a carjacking, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

The victim told police that two armed individuals demanded their vehicle. The two suspects hit another vehicle while leaving the parking lot in the victim's vehicle, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

The victim was not hurt, and both suspects fled on foot.