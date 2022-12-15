Caring Connections for YOUth hotline launches Thursday as link to resources

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new resource in Allegheny County will hopefully give young people a path to help instead of jail.

The goal for Caring Connections for YOUth is to reduce youth violence and arrests by reducing the interactions that children have with police. Some communities have already been using the services.

Caring Connections for YOUth works with 211, so if a kid or a family in Allegheny County needs help for things like a conflict between a parent and child, truancy, fighting or even minor drug possession, all they have to do is call 211, press 3 and be connected with an operator instead of the cops.

The program was developed based on data collected by Gwen's Girls. They looked at the numbers of juveniles who are arrested, cited or referred to juvenile court for minor offenses.

They found that not knowing who to call for resources and support was one reason young people ended up in the system, when really they needed help.

The program is for any young person in Allegheny County under 18. Phone calls will be answered around the clock.

They've already been using this process on a smaller scale with several school districts and police departments around town.

Operators have also been working with 211, going over possible scenarios and how to match people with resources based on that.