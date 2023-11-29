Caretaker in Lawrence County facing manslaughter charge after failing to renew patient's prescription

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - A caretaker in Lawrence County is now facing charges of neglect of care, involuntary manslaughter, and others after a patient under her care died as a result of failing to renew their medication.

According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry, 48-year-old Kelly Gonzales was the administrator of ARC of Lawrence County, a personal care home located in New Castle, and she did not renew the prescription for anti-seizure medication for a patient.

The lack of renewal in 2021, it was determined, led to the man's death via a seizure.

"The resident relied on this defendant's care and professionalism, his life depended on it, and the defendant neglected that duty leading to tragic consequences," Attorney General Henry said. "My office has no tolerance for providers who violate their duty of care and put our most vulnerable residents at risk."

Gonzales also allegedly altered medical records to say that a healthcare provider discontinued the medication, which turned out to be false.

The resident was diagnosed with a seizure disorder and was given a prescription to control his seizures. When he ultimately died from a seizure on December 2, 2021, it was found he had not received his medication for more than 10 days.

An autopsy revealed the seizure was the cause of death and the levels of anti-seizure medication in his system were well below therapeutic levels.

Gonzales now faces charges of neglect of a care-dependent person, tampering with records, and involuntary manslaughter.

She surrendered to authorities on Tuesday, was arraigned, and then released on her own recognizance.

