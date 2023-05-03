Caregiver charged with assaulting patient at Fayette County assisted living facility

LOWER TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Fayette County caregiver is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a patient at an assisted living facility.

State police were called to Penn Residential Inc. on Banning Road Friday morning after another caregiver reported to a manager a non-verbal, autistic patient had been physically assaulted in his room.

Police said 28-year-old Stacy Williams was working an overnight shift at the facility and was supposed to be providing care for the victim.

According to police paperwork, a witness said Williams never mentioned the patient having any injuries during shift change that morning.

Police said video surveillance inside the room shows Williams with the patient when the assault happened.

"The defendant pushed the victim against the wall and then a short time later, pulled them off the bed by their feet. Injuries to the victim included scratches and bruising to the knees and lower legs," said Trooper Forrest Allison, the public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police Troop B.

According to police paperwork, during an interview with Williams, he admitted there was a physical altercation and that he pushed the victim against the wall and forcefully pulled him off the bed.

Police said Williams also admitted that he knew he wasn't supposed to put his hands on or use any force against any patients, per company policy.

"The defendant related to the incident as an altercation between the two, but it's quite disheartening to find that the person who was responsible for providing care then in turn was the one that harmed you," Allison said.

The facility provides services and support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In a statement to KDKA-TV, Penn Residential said:

"Upon immediate recognition of an incident occurring at one of our residential sites, our administrative team took immediate steps to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of the identified individual. In line with our oversight regulations, official notification was made to the Pennsylvania State Police, Adult Protective Services, and a formal report was filed through the Commonwealth's reporting system. As a result of the allegation and resulting investigation, the employee was terminated.

"Penn Residential, Inc. takes all reported allegations very seriously while maintaining a zero-tolerance policy for wrongdoing, and will take swift action to investigate and address any allegations. We are committed to providing a safe, supportive, and therapeutic environment for residents.

"We will continue to work to ensure that all residents are treated with dignity and respect. Penn Residential will continue to prioritize the health, safety, and well-being of our residents, and we will take all necessary steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur again."

Police said the victim involved was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released.

Williams is facing charges including simple assault and neglect of care of a patient.