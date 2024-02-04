Mix of cardio, weight training can help burn largest amount of calories in shorter amount of time

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're still working on your New Year's goal to lose weight, how you're structuring your workouts matters.

The big question is: are you doing cardio, lifting weights or both?

Cardio can help you burn more calories in the same amount of time as weight lifting, but the key to burning the most calories in the least amount of time could be high-intensity interval training.

That's short bursts of intense exercising, alternating with low-intensity recovery periods.