Moon Township pizza place shut down for "active sewage backup"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pizza place in Moon Township was shut down after an inspector reported finding an "active sewage backup" in the basement.

The Allegheny County Health Department ordered Cardello Kitchen on Moon Clinton Road to close after an inspection on Monday.

According to the inspection report, the operator told an inspector that the sewage backup started on Sunday. The report says sewage was backing up in three separate floor drains: in front of a three bowl sink by the clean dish drying rack, in front of the upright freezer and by the back door. A "sewage odor" was also present, the inspector said.

The health department told the restaurant to request a reinspection when the backup is fixed and everything is cleaned up, according to the report.

The inspector also listed several low- and medium-risk violations, like no date marking system for chopped veggies and equipment soiled with grease. The restaurant also failed to report the sewage backup emergency to the Allegheny County Health Department, the report said.

The health department says it orders a restaurant to close when an imminent health hazard is found. When the closure order is removed, the health department's website will be updated.

The website for Cardello Pizza says the restaurant is closed on Tuesday. It serves pizza and other dishes like salad, wings, calzones, strombolis, hoagies and pasta.

The Allegheny County Health Department's Food Safety Program inspects places that make, distribute or sell food. It also inspects complaints, receiving about 2,000 each year. Complaints can be submitted on the health department's website.