Car stolen 15 years ago pulled from Monongahela River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A car stolen in 2008 was pulled from the Monongahela River in Fayette County.

The car was reported stolen to Pennsylvania State Police 15 years ago, and the credit for finding it goes to two people fishing.

State police said on Wednesday that the two fishermen saw the outline of the vehicle on their fish finder in the water near the Point Marion boat launch in Point Marion on Dec. 24.

The Murrysville Medic One Dive Team responded and recovered the vehicle, which is a white four-door sedan.

"Investigators recovered the vehicle identification number and determined it was a vehicle reported stolen to Troop B-Uniontown in 2008. There were no signs of foul play," state police said in a news release.

Finding cars at the bottom of the river is not uncommon. Last October, a group of divers searching the area's rivers for two missing people found 100 cars in the Allegheny River.

While the cars may be unrecognizable, as long as the VIN is legible, officials can track the vehicle's origin.