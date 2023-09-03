Car slams into vacant building in South Park Township
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - On Saturday night, a car crashed into the corner of a building in South Park Township.
The Library Volunteer Fire Company responded to the crash and once they arrived on the scene, they found the car on its side after it slammed into the building.
The driver was able to get out of the car and appeared to be uninjured.
It's believed the building is vacant.
