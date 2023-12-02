Car slams into home in Turtle Creek early on Saturday morning

Cleanup underway after car slams into home in Turtle Creek

Cleanup underway after car slams into home in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) - Crews are on the scene after a car slammed into and went through a home in Turtle Creek.

Utility crews and first responders are on the scene after the car hit a telephone pole and went into the home off Lynn Avenue early on Saturday morning.

Witnesses said the driver left the scene following the crash but police said they eventually went to the hospital.

Police said they were called to the home around 2:30 a.m. and the neighbors said they heard a loud boom and then power went out.

They immediately knew what it was.

The said cars have hit that pole multiple times but the house was always spared.

Until now.

The niece of the woman who lives here said her aunt wasn't home, but is heartbroken for her because she also recently lost her husband in the past year.

"It's going to be horrible," Roxanne Jones said. "She's going to be traumatized."

The condition of the driver is not known at this time.

